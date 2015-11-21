This woman found a kidney donor thanks to a Tinder match

Rich O’Dea Rich O’Dea, Scott Bragan, Erika Bragan, and Jen Thomas.

When you meet someone on Tinder, you usually hope it doesn’t end with a trip to the hospital.

But that’s exactly what happened to Rich O’Dea and Jen Thomas of Tampa, Florida — and it was actually a happy ending.

Thomas ended up donating a kidney to O’Dea’s friend after getting to know O’Dea.

It started when O’Dea and Thomas went on a date to an Imagine Dragons concert together after meeting on Tinder. From Fusion:

O’Dea mentioned that for the past several years, he has been running marathons to raise money for a condition called polycystic kidney disease (PKD), which a friend’s wife, Erika Bragan, suffers from. PKD can lead to kidney failure, and after two years, Bragan, a mother of two, was still waiting on a kidney donor. Her condition was worsening.

Thomas ended up getting back together with an ex, but O’Dea still put her in contact with Bragan’s husband, Scott. After Thomas found out that her blood type matched that of Bragan, she volunteered to donate her kidney. She was moved to help the stranger because she “couldn’t imagine … kids losing their mother,” Bragan’s husband told Fusion.

“She’s just an amazing, selfless person,” he said.

After months of testing, Thomas and Bragan underwent surgery on Wednesday night. They’re now recovering, Fusion reports.

As for O’Dea, he is taking a break from Tinder, even though he thinks it’s a great tool for finding love.

“However, when both Erika and Jen are fully recovered and things slow down a bit, I would not hesitate to use Tinder again,” he told TI. “If I’m still single at that point, of course.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.