This Woman Faces Prison For Jaywalking When The Drunk Driver That Killed Her Son Only Got 6 Months

Raquel Nelson was standing on the median of a four-lane highway in Marietta, Ga with her three kids when her son A.J. was killed by a drunk driver.According to the Daily News, the drunk driver who struck her son already had two other DUI convictions and served only six months in jail for the incident.



Nelson, 30, could get up to three years behind bars after being convicted on July 12 of second-degree vehicular homicide, reckless conduct, and failure to use a crosswalk during the incident in April 2010. Nelson will be sentenced on Tuesday.

“I’ve had to accept that he’s gotten six months,” Nelson said Monday in an emotional interview on NBC’s “Today” show. “There’s nothing I can do about it. I’ve had to forgive that portion of it. However, I think to come after me so much harder than they did him, it’s a slap in the face. This will never end for me,” she said.

Nelson, said she was crossing at the median, when her son ran into traffic, because the nearest crosswalk was nearly a half a mile away.

She believes she was convicted because none of the members of her jury have ever ridden public transportation and don’t fully understand the situation.

