Woman Takes Horrifying Facebook 'Selfie' That May Have Saved Her Life

A Kentucky woman turned to Facebook to seek help after her husband allegedly attacked her and tore out the phone line in her home, posting a picture of her bloody face with the words, “Help please anyone,” WKYT-TV reports.

Susann Stacy told police her husband beat her with a handgun after she was heard in the bathroom on the phone with another man, WKYT-TV reported. After the confrontation, she said he ripped out the phone line, and while she had no reception on her mobile phone, she did still have WiFi, according to WKTR.

One of her friends saw the post and called police, according to News.com.au.

From WKYT-TV:

When deputies arrived, they say Stacy’s husband, Donnie Stacy, had left the house. Deputies soon found him, and arrested him nearby. Deputies say they later found the handgun used in the attack near a tire swing the couple’s son uses.

This isn’t the first time the social network was used in time of distress when a phone wasn’t an option. In Aug. 2012, a Tulsa, Okla. woman hid in her basement and used Facebook to get help after men broke into her home, according to News on 6.

Here’s the full report from WKYT:

