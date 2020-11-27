A UK woman was arrested after smashing 500 liquor bottles on a supermarket floor, reports say

A woman was taken into police custody after destroying liquor bottles at a supermarket in Britain on Wednesday and the entire incident was caught on video.

The incident took place at a supermarket located in Stevenage, England, the New York Post reported. The unidentified woman is accused of shattering 500 alcoholic bottles at the establishment.

A video clip of the incident shows a woman smashing the bottles without interruption and an aisle floor almost completely covered in broken bottles. According to the NY Post, the woman caused over $US100,000 in damages.

“She didn’t say a word the whole time and had a very vacant look in her face,” an eyewitness told The Sun.

Daily Mail reported that police responded to the scene after receiving a call on Wednesday. The woman was detained after being transported to a hospital to treat wounds on her hands, according to the report.

A similar incident occurred at another supermarket in Surrey, England in September. A woman smashed wine bottles on the floor after refusing to comply with the store’s COVID-19 one-way system protocol.

