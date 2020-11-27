A UK woman was arrested after smashing 500 liquor bottles on a supermarket floor, reports say

Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty Images Images A detail of an off-licence’s window showing bottles of wines and spirits, in south London, on 6th October 2016, in London, England.

An unidentified woman repeatedly smashed about 500 liquor bottles on the floor at a supermarket in England on Wednesday, according to the New York Post.

Footage of the incident shows a blanket of shattered glass bottles on the aisle floor.

The woman was sent to the hospital to treat wounds on her hands and was eventually taken into custody by local police, according to the Daily Mail.

The incident took place at a supermarket located in Stevenage, England, the New York Post reported. The unidentified woman is accused of shattering 500 alcoholic bottles at the establishment.

Aldi in Stevenage this afternoon.. ???? pic.twitter.com/qGWkPCGbo7 — Peacsy (@Peacsy3) November 25, 2020

A video clip of the incident shows a woman smashing the bottles without interruption and an aisle floor almost completely covered in broken bottles. According to the NY Post, the woman caused over $US100,000 in damages.

“She didn’t say a word the whole time and had a very vacant look in her face,” an eyewitness told The Sun.

Daily Mail reported that police responded to the scene after receiving a call on Wednesday. The woman was detained after being transported to a hospital to treat wounds on her hands, according to the report.

A similar incident occurred at another supermarket in Surrey, England in September. A woman smashed wine bottles on the floor after refusing to comply with the store’s COVID-19 one-way system protocol.

