Seattle Woman Achieves Her New Year's Goal Of Eating Nothing But Starbucks Food For 12 Months

A Seattle woman ate nothing but Starbucks food for an entire year as part of a New Year’s challenge.

The woman, legally named Beautiful Existence, spent between $US500 and $US600 a month feeding herself the prepackaged salads, sandwiches and pastries from the coffee chain.

The 49-year-old mother of two tracked her daily intake on her blog and posted pictures of her meals to Instagram. She said her kids were excluded from the Starbucks-only diet.

“I DID IT!” she exclaimed on her blog after finishing the challenge.

She told the New York Daily News that the last couple weeks of the diet were especially difficult.

“In the last month, in the last couple weeks, it’s been really difficult. People had pizza at the office last week and I was dying,” she told the paper. “I’m happy to be able to eat whatever I want (again).”

Here’s one of her meals – a “midnight snack” from Starbucks Evenings:

She said Starbucks’ chicken and hummus bistro box is a favourite of hers, even after eating it frequently over the last year.

Apparently this meal of lamb, apple chutney and Brussels sprouts was also made by Starbucks, though we’ve never seen anything like this served by the coffee chain:

Beautiful Existence also ate food from Tazo Tea and Evolution Fresh, which are owned by Starbucks.

Existence told Buzzfeed that the chain did not pay her to complete the challenge, though her sister is a barista.

“WHY? am I doing this challenge? Or WHY? will I do any challenge in the future?” she wrote on her blog. “Because I LOVE being human and I LOVE the privilege of being able to ask the question WHY? in the first place!”

She hasn’t said whether she gained any weight during the year-long experiment. We’ve reached out to her and are waiting to hear back.

She was so committed to the challenge that she even dressed as the Starbucks siren for Halloween and fashioned part of her costume out of old Starbucks bags.

Existence’s first non-Starbucks meal was fish and chips from the Seattle-based restaurant chain Ivar’s.

“The first meal of 2014 for me HAD TO BE a Seattle original, a place that I’ve been to with my family and friends my entire life… IVARS!” she wrote.





