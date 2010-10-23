Woman Drove Around With Dead Homeless Person In Seat Next To Her For 10 Months

Photo: OC Register Screen Grab

In a horrifying story reminiscent of Faulkner’s “A Rose For Emily,” a California woman has been found to have been driving around for 10 months with the body of a dead homeless woman in the seat next to her.Apparently, the homeless woman crawled into the car to sleep and then died. And the driver was afraid to call the police. So she didn’t. But she still had to drive.



The police discovered the body because of the smell (which the driver had apparently gotten used to).

Here’s a video from the OC Register:



And here’s the story >

COSTA MESA – A woman drove for months with a dead mummified body in her passenger’s seat before the body was discovered by police, authorities said.

Police are still trying to determine the exact cause and time of death of the unidentified woman, but the body of the woman had withered to roughly 30 pounds by the time it was discovered, authorities said.

Costa Mesa Police officials declined to identified the driver of the midnight-blue 1997 Mercury Marquis, but said she was a 57-year-old former real estate agent who at one time lived in a home in Corona del Mar.

After finding the body inside the four-door vehicle, the woman told investigators she was afraid to report the body to police, and instead decided to continue using the vehicle while the body sat covered in clothes on the passenger’s side.

Keep reading >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.