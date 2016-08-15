Dramatic video shows the moment a man rescued a woman and her dog from a sinking car

Devastating floods in Louisiana have taken at least 5 lives so far, and the floods are expected to continue rising this week. A woman was stuck inside her submerged convertible when three men approached her in a boat. One of the rescuers, later identified as David Phung, then jumped into the water and pulled the woman from the car.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.