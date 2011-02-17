WHOA: Woman Dies At Desk At Work...No One Notices Till The Next Day

A 51-year-old woman, Rebecca Wells, who worked in the risk management division of the LA County Department of Internal Services, died while working in her cubicle on Friday. Her body was not discovered until the next afternoon, when a security guard found her slumped over at her desk.



The last time a co-worker saw her alive was Friday morning, at 9AM.

“She was always working,” said a co-worker.

County coroners are not yet able to say how she died (though no one believes it was foul play.)

Video of the report below.





