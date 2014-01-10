This 120-lb Woman Can Probably Eat A 72oz Steak Faster Than You Can Order A Meal

Earlier this month, Molly Schuyler competed in the 72 oz. steak challenge at Sayler’s Old Country Kitchen in Portland, Oregon.

A video posted to LiveLeak shows Schuyler setting the new world record of devouring the 4.5 pound steak in only 2 minutes and 44 seconds.

According to the video, 1,500 people have participated in this competition, including 10 women.

“[It’s] an unexplained phenomenon,” Schuyler, a mother of four, told Fox 12 Oregon of her abilities.

“I was just born that way. I started doing this about a year ago, and I guess it’s like a stupid human trick.”

Check out the video:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.