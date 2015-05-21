This woman got famous by dating her backpack on Instagram, and now she's getting a huge reward

instagram.com/heresthedoodle Genevieve Blau shares a special relationship with her beloved pink Jansport.

Genevieve Blau and her pink Jansport backpack might just be the happiest couple on Instagram today.

After their “relationship” won the hearts of the internet, Blau and her backpack were offered an all-expenses-paid trip by Jansport.

Earlier this month, Blau began dating her Jansport backpack and documenting their relationship via Instagram using the hashtag #JansportDate. Her pictures show the pair enjoying all sorts of traditional couple activities, including a candlelit dinner, a happy hour, and even a double date with another human-backpack couple.

Since she began the #JansportDate project, Blau has gained about a thousand new Instagram followers. Each photo of Blau and her pink paramour garners about 200 likes or more. Her story has been picked up by The Daily Dot, Mashable, Cosmopolitan and other news outlets.

But Blau, a comedian by trade, isn’t taking this experience too seriously.

“My humour tends to skew more towards the absurd,” she told Business Insider. “I have a piece about a motivational speaker for dogs, and I recently put up a sketch about a girl who grew up in a windowless basement. When you consider that I am dating my backpack, it reads.”

Blau has gained a newfound independence through the project.

“I hope that by dating my backpack on the internet, people are inspired to take themselves out and really take the time to enjoy their own company,” she said.

Blau explained that the couple’s destination is a secret for now, but she’s incredibly excited. She did give one hint, though: the duo will be heading overseas.

This isn’t the first time viral content has led to a sponsored vacation.

Earlier this spring, Kevin Blandford won a free trip to Puerto Rico, but unfortunately his wife and infant daughter couldn’t come along. Instead of staying home, Blandford went to Puerto Rico and documented his trip on Imgur with photos where he looked absolutely miserable.

His hotel and and a local advertising agency saw the pictures and decided to give Blandford a “do-over.” This time, Kevin got to enjoy paradise with his family by his side.

Be sure to follow Blau and her backpack here on Instagram for updates on their trip.

