Utah mum Wants Judge To Answer For Suggesting She Cut Her Daughter's Hair

A Utah woman is now saying she regrets giving in to a judge’s “eye for an eye” discipline method.Valerie Bruno has filed a complaint against District Juvenile Judge Scott Johansen after he suggested she cut her daughter’s hair in court, according to Fox News.



Johansen sentenced Bruno’s 13-year-old daughter Monday to 30 days in detention and 276 hours of community service for cutting off a 3-year-old’s hair, the Associated Press reported.

But Johansen told Bruno he would reduce the sentence by 150 hours if she cut off her daughter’s ponytail inside the court.

“Me, cut her hair?” Bruno asked the judge, according to the Deseret News.

“Right now,” Johansen reportedly said. “I’ll go get a pair of scissors and we’ll whack that ponytail off.”

The 3-year-old’s mother agreed with the punishment and told the judge she wasn’t satisfied until the 13-year-old’s hair had been cut as short as her daughter’s, The Deseret News reported.

“She definitely needed to be punished for what happened,” Bruno told the Deseret News. “But I never dreamt it would be that much of a punishment. An eye for an eye, that’s not how you teach kids right from wrong.”

The daughter got in trouble after she and a friend cut a 3-year-old’s hair in a McDonalds, Fox News reports.

The duo reportedly asked a server for scissors but were refused, so they got a pair in a dollar shop.

