CNN reporter gets unexpected answer when he asks woman if she's excited for first female president

A CNN reporter received what appeared to be an unexpected answer on Election Day when he asked a female voter if she was excited for the potential of the first female president in Hillary Clinton.
“Aren’t you excited for the first female president?” the reporter asked.
Jackie Krachala, who cast her ballot for Donald Trump, replied emphatically: “No!”
Clinton had a slight edge over Donald Trump heading into Election Day. She would be America’s first female president if elected.
Watch the clip:
My goodness pic.twitter.com/BF3vzVAxHx
— Deadspin (@Deadspin) November 8, 2016
NOW WATCH: ‘America has lost’: The Philippines president just announced that he’s allying with China, wants to talk to Putin
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.