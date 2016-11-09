CNN reporter gets unexpected answer when he asks woman if she's excited for first female president

A CNN reporter received what appeared to be an unexpected answer on Election Day when he asked a female voter if she was excited for the potential of the first female president in Hillary Clinton.

“Aren’t you excited for the first female president?” the reporter asked.

Jackie Krachala, who cast her ballot for Donald Trump, replied emphatically: “No!”

Clinton had a slight edge over Donald Trump heading into Election Day. She would be America’s first female president if elected.

Watch the clip:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.