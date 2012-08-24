Woman Claims Burger King Violated Her Religion And Made Her Wear Pants

Photo: …love Maegan/Flickr

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is suing Burger King on the grounds it allegedly fired a woman trying to reconcile her religious beliefs with her need to make money.When Ashanti McShan interviewed for a position at the popular fast food chain, she said she told her interviewer that under her Pentecostal faith, she’s only allowed to wear skirts or dresses, Courthouse News Service reported Thursday.



At the time of her interview, she was allegedly assured her choice of clothing wouldn’t be a problem.

“However, when she arrived at work for orientation, the store management informed Ms. McShan that she could not wear a skirt and that she had to leave the store,” according to the lawsuit, reported by CNS. “Ms. McShan was required to leave despite her explanation that she was wearing the skirt with the understanding that she would be allowed a religious accommodation.”

The EEOC is seeking punitive and actual damages.

DON’T MISS: Police At Chicago-Area High Schools Want To Bring Rifles To Campus >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.