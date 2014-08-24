Woman Charged Over Sydney CBD Fraud Worth $1.7 Million

Getty

A 35-year-old Liverpool woman was arrested at Sydney International Airport on Friday and charged with large scale fraud offences including 21 counts of using false documents to obtain financial advantage.

The arrest comes after investigators from the Sydney City Fraud Unit were alerted to the fraudulent transactions by an employee of a Sydney CBD business in Kent Street, last month.

The fraud occurred over three years between mid 2011 and July of this year and is estimated to be worth more than $1.7 million.

The woman has granted conditional bail to appear at Downing Centre Local Court in September.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.