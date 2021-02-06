A woman charged in the Capitol riot can take a trip to Mexico after a federal judge rules in her favour

Screenshot via DOJ. A photo shared by the FBI, which it says shows Jenny Cudd in the Capitol during the January 6 riot.

A federal judge granted Jenny Cudd’s request to leave the country for a retreat in Mexico.

Cudd was charged last month for her participation in the Capitol insurrection on January 6.

Following the attack, Cudd told a local news outlet that she would “do it again.”

Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Jenny Cudd, who was charged with participating in the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, made headlines last week after asking a federal court to grant her permission to leave the country for a retreat in Mexico.

According to new court documents, she will get to take her trip.

A federal judge ruled in favour of Cudd’s request on Friday afternoon, granting the Texas florist’s motion to visit Mexico for a “planned and prepaid” four-day weekend retreat with her employees later this month in Riviera Maya.

Judge Trevor McFadden of the DC District Court signed the order, noting that Cudd has no prior criminal history. McFadden, a 2017 Trump appointee, also said there was no evidence suggesting she posed a danger to others or was a flight risk.

The motion said Cudd will have to provide her itinerary to her supervising pretrial services officer.

Cudd was charged in January with unlawfully entering a restricted building and with disorderly conduct after the FBI said video footage showed her inside the Capitol on January 6. FBI documents said Cudd walked around various parts of the Capitol and used social media to document her time in the building.

“I f****** charged the Capitol today with patriots today. Hell yes, I am proud of my actions” she reportedly said in a Facebook video.

Following the riot, Cudd remained unapologetic. She participated in an interview with a local news station where she confirmed she entered the building and said she would “do it again,” according to FBI documents.

Unlike other rioters charged in the attack, Cudd was put on pretrial release following her arrest. Her lawyer told CNN that she plans to plead not guilty to the charges.

In order to make the case to be allowed on the retreat, which was reportedly planned before her actions on January 6, Cudd’s lawyers described her as a “small business owner” and “established member of her community” who had followed all court orders so far and had no criminal history.

Mexican tourist destinations have remained busy despite the pandemic. Last month, Insider reported that Mexico was seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases due to Americans vacationing and resettling in the country.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.