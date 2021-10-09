A Minnesota woman was charged with murder after hitting man with car who she says robbed her, reports say

Police tape is seen outside the White House as several blocks are closed down by the United States Secret Service on March 3, 2018 in Washington, DC. ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

A Minnesota woman was charged with murder after running over a man.

Landis Rachel Hill, 31, told police the incident happened after the man robbed her and he boyfriend, KSTP-TV reported citing a criminal complaint.

The man was identified as 21-year-old Al Rakip J. Zaidi.

A Minnesota woman was charged with murder after striking a man with her car who she said robbed her moments before, according to reports.

Landis Rachel Hill, 31, and her boyfriend, Christopher Dwayne Grayson, were arrested in connection to the death of a 21-year-old man earlier this week, KSTP-TV reported.

Local police said they responded to an intersection in Saint Paul, Minnesota where a man was laying on the ground around 4:30 a.m on Tuesday morning. Police discovered that the man was “unresponsive” and suffered from “severe head trauma.”

In a criminal complaint obtained by KSTP-TV, Hill told police that she and Grayson were sleeping in the backseat of her vehicle when they were allegedly robbed by a man, later identified as Al Rakip J. Zaidi.

Hill said the man took a cell phone and money from the front seat of her car and when the couple confronted him, he ran away from them, the news station reported.

According to Twin Cities Pioneer Press, Hill chased Zaidi in her 2001 Ford Expedition while Grayson ran after the man with a baseball bat. The outlet reported that Hill said she continued to drive after Zaidi, ultimately hitting him, and left the scene.

Later that day, the couple decided to drive to local police headquarters and reported what happened. As the newspaper reported, Hill told investigators “she is tired of people taking her stuff.” Her boyfriend said they were previously robbed at the same place during the summertime.

Hill was charged with second-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide on Wednesday. Grayson was not charged due to lack of evidence, as the Twin Cities Pioneer Press reported.