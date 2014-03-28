Woman Captures Driver's Road Rage On Camera, Then Watches Him Experience Instant Karma

If you didn’t believe in instant karma before, you might change your mind after you see this.

In this video, entitled “Redneck Road Rage,” a woman in Florida was able to capture footage of a guy who had been tailgating her for over three minutes.

“I couldn’t move over because there were trucks in the right lane, and I sure as heck wasn’t going to speed on a rainy day with the roads being as slick as they were,” she wrote in the description of the video, under the username “Florida Woman.”

When the guy caught up to her, he harassed her from his truck and flipped her the middle finger before speeding off.

Then, the unthinkable happens.

Seconds later, “Florida Woman” watches as the rude driver spins out across the road:

Eventually crashing on the other side of the road:

“That’s what you get! All on video, buddy!” you can hear the woman shout as she passes the truck.

Here’s the full video, which Pix11 news first shared:

