I was born with dwarfism and have had more than 30 surgeries. They helped me gain height and an understanding of how beautiful I am.

Kristen DeAndrade and her mom through the years. Courtesy of Kristen DeAndrade

Kristen E. DeAndrade was born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism.

She’s had more than 30 surgeries and has become an outspoken advocate.

This is her story, as told to Kelly Burch.

I was born with achondroplasia, the most common type of dwarfism. My parents are both of average height, and my brother is over 6 feet (1.83m) tall. But through a fluke of genetic mutations, I was given this unique soul suit — that’s how I think of my body — to go through life with.

If you’re of average height, you probably haven’t noticed that the world is set up for people of a certain stature. But I did, even back in that third-grade classroom. I needed to have a special chair with footrests because my short legs wouldn’t reach the floor, and they’d painfully fall asleep if they weren’t elevated.

Sticking out like that wasn’t easy, but luckily I had teachers who gave me a voice. They asked me to share my experience with the class. My best friend and I made a video about my experience existing in a world designed for average-sized people. That’s when I realized how empowering it was to take charge of my story and share it with others.

Choosing my future

I’ve never backed down from talking about my disability.

I’m 36 now, and I’ve had about that many surgeries. I’ve had every medical complication imaginable and been through some dark places mentally as I’ve dealt with them.

The surgeries started when I was 12. That’s when I began limb-lengthening procedures. At the time, I was only 3 feet (0.91m), 9 inches (23cm) tall, and my arms were so short that it was difficult to complete everyday tasks like reaching across a table.

Limb lengthening is very controversial among people with dwarfism. Some see it as rejecting our bodies. Because of that, my parents wanted to make sure the procedures were entirely my decision.

I had known since childhood that this is what I wanted. For me, it was purely about function.

The procedures, which took more than a year to complete, lengthened my legs by 11 inches (28cm) and my arms by 4 inches (10cm). More importantly, they corrected painful skeletal issues that are complications of achondroplasia.

Finding myself

When I left for college, I loved being on my own. But I also realized that I didn’t know who I was. After spending so much time getting through surgeries, then high school, I’d never sat down to digest my diagnosis, and what it meant to me.

Looking back, I saw how beneficial therapy would have been for me as a teen. My parents were wonderful, but I wish they had seen therapy as a tool for wellness, rather than something reserved for people who were sick.

DeAndrade. Courtesy of Kristen DeAndrade

An unexpected setback

In 2015 I fell down the stairs and lost all sensation in my lower body. I could barely walk. Doctors diagnosed me with spinal stenosis, a condition in which the spinal cord is pinched. They told me to do physical therapy, but even the therapist knew that wasn’t going to work.

Finally I found a doctor who would listen. He recognized that I was in danger of permanent paralysis because my spinal stenosis was so bad. In May 2016, I had surgery, but I still couldn’t move because my compression had been so severe.

Over the next two years, I had 12 additional surgeries. Slowly I got back on my feet.

More importantly, I found my true calling. I now work for that surgeon as a patient advocate. Connecting with patients and their families is healing for me. I love hearing their stories and sharing mine. Being open allows you to cut through the small talk and connect with people on such a deep level. And that’s beautiful.

