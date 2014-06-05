A Newspaper Editor Got Airbrushed To Look Like A Celebrity, And She Hated The Result

Louisa Peacock, the Deputy Women’s Editor at The Telegraph, decided that since it would likely be a while before she was offered the cover of Vogue, she wanted to take it upon herself to see what she would look like after being professionally airbrushed.

“It’s becoming more normal, expected almost, to filter your own images and to re-sculpt them, before anyone gets a glimpse at – shock horror – the real you,” Peacock writes.

She got her make up and hair done. Then, she was professionally airbrushed to look “magazine ready.”

They slim her down:

Airbrush1The Telegraph

They change her facial features:

Airbrush2The Telegraph

Her hair:

Airbrush3The Telegraph

Even the smallest of small details were altered.

Airbrush4The Telegraph

The end result?

She looked nothing like herself:

Telegraph AirbrushThe Telegraph Video

Peacock wrote she was surprised to feel this way, but she absolutely hated the outcome.

You can read and watch Peacock’s entire diatribe on the experience over at The Telegraph, and watch the full airbrush video below:

