This woman got a prime seat at a Trump rally, and spent the whole time reading a book about racism

A woman got a prime seat behind Donald Trump on Monday at a rally in Springfield, Illinois, and spent her time reading a book.

But not just any book. She was reading “Citizen: An American Lyric” by Claudia Rankine, which contains poetry focused on race.

A couple behind her was infuriated and tapped her on the shoulder, asking her to stop. She wouldn’t, and gave an explanation that did not please the two. The exchange went on for the better part of 30 seconds.

Story by Allan Smith and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

