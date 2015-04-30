This is what happened when a woman asked 100 random guys on the street if they would sleep with her

What would you do if a random girl approached you on the street and asked if you wanted to have sex?

According to a new social experiment by the crew at YouTube entertainment and comedy channel “whatever,” the majority of men would answer ‘No.’

Andrea Wendel — a 20-year-old student and YouTube star from Santa Barbara — was paid to appear in the viral video, which was produced by “whatever” channel creator Brian Atlas.

The pair walked around Santa Barbara’s Isla Vista neighbourhood with Wendel approaching men on the street and asking “Hey, do you want to have sex with me?” while Atlas filmed nearby with a hidden camera.

They tried to approach only men who were alone so that the responses wouldn’t be influenced by a group reaction.

Of the 100 men featured in the video, 30 agreed to have sex with her while 70 declined. Atlas told Business Insider that Wendel was more successful when she was wearing the black shirt versus the white shirt.

And the responses weren’t merely a yes or no, but ranged from the disgusted to a resounding and excited “I’m down!”

There were also a few instances where the men were concerned about Wendel and questioned why she was going around asking the question in the first place.

After they had answered her question, Wendel would then tell the men that it was a part of a social experiment and ask if they were willing to sign a release.

“Nearly all of them laughed,” Atlas said of the men’s responses. “You know, when you are put into an awkward or strange situation and then we say, ‘Hey, we’re filming a video/prank/joke, there’s a camera over there’ nearly everyone laughs, they are now in on it, and are excited to be included in a video.”

Atlas told Business Insider that they also remained conscious of Wendel’s safety throughout filming the video, and there were no scary situations that arose during the seven days of filming.

“I am concerned with everyone’s safety on a shoot,” Atlas told us. “We were predominantly filming in a laid back college community, in open daylight, in public. Doing pranks, interacting with people, there is of course some level of uncertainty in how other people are going to respond — but for the most part we know how to de-escalate situations if they get tense.”

The pair had previously shot a similar video back in 2013, which ended up being a bust after both Wendel and Atlas had the cops called on them. But because the video still performed so well, Atlas wanted to try again.

The biggest problem during the shoot, however, was that Wendel kept getting recognised. The pair even made a separate video about the men telling Wendel they knew who she was and looking for the hidden camera.

“We had to cut out some clips because of various issues, the majority being guys who recognise her,” Atlas explained. “Then we maybe had a few shots where the camera was blocked or the audio was bad.”

Because of this, two of the reaction shots from the new video were of Wendel back in the earlier 2013 video. There were also six other shots inserted from 2014 when the pair were filming outside of Caeasar’s Palace in Las Vegas. You can see the difference in her hair:

YouTube Left: Filming in Las Vegas, Center: Filming in 2013, Right: Filming in 2015.

They have done this before, too, with Atlas going around and asking women if they would have sex with him. In one video, zero out of 100 women said yes. In another similar video, two out of 200 women said yes.

As for the purpose of the series, Atlas told Business Insider it’s purely for entertainment value.

“I wanted to make something interesting and entertaining to watch,” he told us. “I do think it’s really interesting to see how men and women respond differently, but we don’t make any conclusions in the video about this, it’s left up to the viewer to make up his or her own mind.”

