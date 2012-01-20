An LA Woman Was Arrested After Bartering Sex For A 10 Piece McNugget

Photo: Flickr/Calgary Reviews

A Los Angeles woman was arrested on suspicion of prostitution in exchange for a free order of chicken McNuggets (via The Los Angeles Times).The store’s manager says that Khadijah Baseer, 31, approached him and offered him sexual favours for a free order. When he turned her down, she was seen opening customers’ car doors in the drive-through.



It was originally thought that she was offering sexual favours to customers too, but that offer was actually only extended to the manager.

Police says the woman is homeless and has been seen causing disturbances at that store’s location in the past.

