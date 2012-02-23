Woman Arrested For Allegedly Soliciting A Hitman To Kill Anyone Over 12 Years Old Wearing Fur

Photo: Justice Department

Meredith Lowell of Cleveland Heights was arrested for allegedly soliciting a hitman to kill any adult who walked out of the local public library and was wearing fur, according to CBS News.Lowell allegedly included these details in an email to an undercover FBI agent who contacted her: “I am paying you $730 to kill one person wearing fur who is 12 or older – hopefully at least 14 years, however 12 years old or older is fine. I want them to be dead in under two minutes”



But it doesn’t stop there. The affidavit contained a document in which Lowell allegedly wrote

“You need to bring a gun that has a silencer on it and that can be easily concealed in your pants pocket or coat. … If you do not want to risk the possibility of getting caught with a gun before the job, bring a sharp knife that is (at least) 4 inches long, it should be sharp enough to stab someone and/or slit their throat to kill them.

Lowell allegedly planned to hand-out fliers at the scene of the crime and be arrested herself to draw attention to her cause.

CBS’s report adds the strange detail that she wanted to go to jail to be out of her home where her family ate animal products like milk and eggs.

