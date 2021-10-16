A 25-year-old woman with a baseball bat was arrested after she ‘became combative’ with Capitol Police and bit an officer, police say

Capitol Police say a woman with a baseball bat bit an officer. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

A woman who approached Capitol police while yelling and wielding a baseball bat was arrested after she bit an officer, police say.

Police said the woman “appeared agitated” as she approached the US Capitol.

Police have had to intervene in multiple violent incidents at the Capitol this year.

Capitol Police arrested a woman after they say she approached the US Capitol wielding a bat, yelled at officers, and bit one of them.

Authorities identified the woman as 25-year-old Olivia Romano, according to NBC Washington. The outlet reported that police said Romano “appeared agitated” when they confronted her near the Capitol’s West Front at about 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

“When she raised the bat, the officers attempted to take it. In that moment, the woman became combative and bit one of the officers,” a Capitol Police spokesperson said, according to NBC Washington.

Capitol Police did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Photos of the incident showed that a bag had been placed over Romano’s head as she was wheeled away on a stretcher.

Capitol Police have responded to multiple violent incidents outside the US Capitol this year. In April, Capitol Police Officer William “Billy” Evans, an 18-year veteran of the department, was killed and another officer was injured after someone rammed a car into a barricade outside the US Capitol.

And in August, a 49-year-old man threatened to bomb the Capitol during a five-hour stand-off with police. The man live-streamed part of the August 19 standoff and claimed he was a “patriot” who was “ready to die” for the cause. Police eventually took the man into custody.

These instances followed the riot at the Capitol on January 6 that left multiple people dead when a pro-Trump mob stormed the building while lawmakers were meeting inside to discuss and certify the results of the 2020 election.

In the months following, several authorities who responded to the riot died by suicide.