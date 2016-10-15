Another accusation: Woman alleges Trump groped her decades ago at NYC nightclub

A new woman on Friday alleged that Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump groped her in the early 1990s at a New York City nightclub.

Kristin Anderson, 46, did not come forward on her own accord — a reporter at The Washington Post had heard about Anderson’s story from a person who knew of it, according to the newspaper.

The 46-year-old then only decided to go public once she saw the 2005 tape that caught Trump on a hot mic boasting about using his fame to kiss and grope women.

Anderson recounted her story to the Post. She told the newspaper she was at a nightclub chatting with friends when she noticed that a man to her right sitting on a couch slid his fingers under her skirt and touched her vagina through her underwear.

Here’s how she alleged it happened:

“I was at a club with my friends and I’m talking to my friend who I’m sitting … across from on my left side. I’m very clear on this. This is the vivid part for me.” “So, the person on my right who, unbeknownst to me at that time was Donald Trump, put their hand up my skirt. He did touch my vagina through my underwear, absolutely. And as I pushed the hand away and I got up and I turned around and I see these eyebrows, very distinct eyebrows, of Donald Trump.” “And I got up and I moved and I continued to talk with my friends. And they said, ‘Oh, that’s Donald Trump.’ I was like, ‘Ew, he’s gross. He just put his hand up my skirt. That’s not OK.’ And we all sort of brushed it off and moved on.”



Anderson told the Post she thinks the incident happened at China Club, but could not say for sure. She remembered that Trump was sitting on a red velvet couch, and photos of the club from that time show a similar couch in the venue. Trump was also known to frequent that club to pick up women.

What distinguishes Anderson’s story from others that have emerged in recent days is the fact that she had no interaction with Trump before he allegedly groped her.

“It wasn’t a sexual come-on,” she told the Post. “I don’t know why he did it. It was like just to prove that he could do it, and nothing would happen. There was zero conversation. We didn’t even really look at each other. It was very random, very nonchalant on his part.”

Anderson told her story about Trump to numerous acquaintances over the years, some of whom recounted hearing it to the Post.

Trump’s campaign strongly denied the allegations.

“Mr. Trump strongly denies this phony allegation by someone looking to get some free publicity,” Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks told the Post. “It is totally ridiculous.”

Several other women have come forward since the “Access Hollywood” tape leaked to accuse Trump of similar sexual misconduct.

One woman told The New York Times that she was on a plane next to Trump in the early 1980s when the real-estate tycoon lifted the armrest between them and began touching her. She said he grabbed her breasts and tried to put his hand up her skirt.

Another woman said Trump began kissing her on the mouth after holding on to an extended handshake.

And a writer for People magazine said that while she was visiting Trump’s Florida estate to interview him, he pushed her up against a wall and forced his tongue down her throat.

Allan Smith contributed to this report.

