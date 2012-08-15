Woman Accused Of Stabbing Fiance To Death Before Their Wedding Is Held Without Bail

Na Cola Darcel Franklin

Photo: Whitehall Township Bureau of Police via AP

There were four children in the apartment when a bride-to-be allegedly stabbed her fiance about eight hours before they were set to walk down the aisle.Na Cola Darcel Franklin reportedly stabbed her would-be husband Billy Rafael Brewster before Brewster’s cousin disarmed her.



She is now being held without bail, according to court records reported Monday by The Express-Times.

The couple reportedly began arguing after Brewster said he was going to get food.

Brewster’s cousin Nakia Kali and Kali’s wife Monique reportedly intervened when they heard the couple fighting.

Monique ran into the living room after she heard someone scream “knife,” only to find her husband standing in between Franklin and Brewster, who was bleeding from the chest, The Express-Times reported.

Monique tackled Franklin and Nakia managed to disarm her, according to The Express-Times.

One of the children in the apartment reportedly grabbed the knife and took it to the kitchen.

