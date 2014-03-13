Woman Allegedly Found A Lizard Head In Salad From Manhattan Deli

A woman claims she found a lizard head in a salad from Manhattan deli chain Guy and Gallard.

Robin Sandusky, a 31-year-old theatrical coordinator, told NBC 4 New York that she found the severed head in a kale salad that she had delivered to her office from Guy and Gallard’s Chelsea location on West 29th Street.

“It was the craziest thing,” she told the New York Post. “After a few bites, I look down at my fork, and think, ‘Oh, is that a piece of asparagus?’ And then I saw that it had eyes, and an arm.”

She provided several media outlets with a photograph showing what appeared to be a reptile head head on a plastic fork.

Sandusky said she has ordered the same kind of salad many times before from Guy and Gallard.

“I order from them all the time,” she told the Post. “The same kind of salad at least every day for the last two weeks, and it’s been fine.”

Sandusky said she sent the salad back to the deli and she was given a refund.

Guy and Gallard managing partner Jason Jeffries said the company is investigating the matter.

“Guy and Gallard pride ourselves on serving our customers the best and most nutritious food possible,” Jeffries said in an e-mailed statement. “We consistently receive good food inspection scores and we are currently looking into this issue. Guy and Gallard will continue to provide our customers with great service.”

