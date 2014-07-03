19-Year-Old American Woman Charged With Trying To Help ISIS Militants

Stringer/Reuters Iraqi security forces pull down a flag belonging to Sunni militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) during a patrol.

A 19-year-old Colorado woman has been charged with providing material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organisation, after she was arrested trying to board a flight from Denver to allegedly meet with members of the Islamic State of Iraq, The Denver Channel is reporting.

An FBI criminal complaint alleges that Shannon Maureen Conley, along with others, attempted to make contact with the militant group and travel to Syria via Turkey, AP reports.

Reuters has more on the criminal complaint:

It said she met a co-conspirator, only identified as Y.M. in court papers, on the Internet sometime in 2013. It said the pair “shared their view of Islam as requiring participation in violent jihad against any non-believers,” and Y.M. told her he was an active member of ISIL. It said Conley planned to travel to Syria via Turkey to meet Y.M., and first attended military tactics and firearms training with the U.S. Army Explorers in Texas in February of this year.

At her arrest, she was allegedly found with materials about jihad, Al Qaeda, and CDs and DVDs labelled “Anwar al-Awlaki,” CBS Local reports.

Conley allegedly told members of the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force that she was a Muslim convert and “If they think I’m a terrorist I’ll give them something to think I am,” according to CBS Local.

