This Pregnant Woman Was Allegedly So Mad Obama Won She Ran Over Her Husband

An Arizona woman was so enraged about President Barack Obama’s reelection that she allegedly ran down her husband with a car.Holly Solomon, 27, was anti-Obama and blamed her husband’s failure to vote as the reason the president won reelection, FOX Nation reported Tuesday.



Solomon, who was pregnant at the time of the accident, told police she pinned her husband between their Jeep SUV and a curb because she wanted to scare him, according to CBS News.

Police don’t believe Solomon was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time. She faces charges of domestic violence and aggravated assault.

