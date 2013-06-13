'Wolverine' Tries Out Life As A Mortal In Latest Trailer

The latest international trailer for “The Wolverine” is out and we get to see a lot more footage of the film.



Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine Logan trading in his powers for a mortal life.

With villains Viper and the Silver Samurai in his sights, it doesn’t look like that will work out in the end.

“Wolverine” is out in theatres July 25.

One takeaway from the trailer — for some reason it seems like every superhero’s favourite hangout spot is in the same hole Bruce Wayne was dumped inside in “the Dark Knight Rises.”

Here’s Wolverine:

Here’s Bruce Wayne:

