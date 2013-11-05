Hugh Jackman Will Return For A 'Wolverine' Sequel

Get ready to sharpen your claws, Hugh Jackman fans.

Deadline reports a “Wolverine” sequel to this summer’s blockbuster is in the works.

Not only will Jackman be back in the seat as the iconic Marvel character, but director James Mangold, who revived the “Wolverine” series, is in talks to return.

The news may come as a bit of a surprise since it appeared Jackman was done as the titular character following upcoming film “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”

While the film didn’t perform as stellar stateside, the Wolverine’s return to the big screen was a huge overseas success.

The film, which cost an estimated $US120 million to make, made $US132 million domestically. Foreign box-office sales of nearly $US300 million very well helped the film to become one of the biggest movies of the year.

There’s no word yet on a storyline.

“The Wolverine” was inspired by the 1982 comic book series from Chris Claremont and Frank Miller where the character headed to Japan.

