'The Wolverine' Claws His Way To Japan In First Full-Length Trailer

MTV debuted a 20-second teaser-trailer for “The Wolverine” yesterday, but a full-length trailer for the latest instalment of the “X-Men” franchise has just been released.



The video finds Wolverine, played by Oscar nominee Hugh Jackman, out of his realm in modern day Japan where he faces his nemesis in a life-or-death battle that will change his life forever.

Watch below:

