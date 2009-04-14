Wolverine Finally Done, Rated PG-13

When an unfinished version of Wolverine first began floating around the Internet, not only was the pirated copy incomplete and a few months old but the version of Wolverine that Fox plans to release on May 1 wasn’t done either.



The movie hadn’t even been rated by the MPAA. But it has now. According to the TV ad we saw Thursday night (embedded below), the movie’s been rated PG-13. (The film’s rating still hasn’t been published in one of the MPAA’s ratings bulletins, meaning it was probably rated after last week’s was sent out.)

Chances are that the rating means the movie’s done. We have a feeling Fox would have to send it back to the MPAA if they made significant cuts or additions. So, the studio better hope no one leaks this version.



