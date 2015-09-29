Wolseley's shares are taking an insane 11% dive on 2 tiny lines in its results

Plumbing and heating supplies company Wolseley is at a 6-month low on Tuesday — despite big jumps in revenue and trading profit.

Wolseley put out full-year results on Tuesday showing revenue up 11.3% to £13.3 billion ($US20.2 billion) and trading profit up 14% to £857 million ($US1.3 billion).

Pre-tax profit took a dip, from £676 million ($US1 billion) to £508 million ($US771 million), but this was pretty much in-line with City forecasts.

Despite what looks on the surface like a decent set of results, Wolseley shares have tanked over 11% this morning, hitting a 6-month low.

Investors and traders are pinning the huge drop on two cautious lines in the set of results.

Here’s CEO Ian Meakins statement on the companies outlook (we’ve highlighted the cautious lines):

We expect to generate like-for-like revenue growth of about 4% in the first half. In the US we expect continued good growth in Blended Branches, Waterworks, HVAC, B2C and Fire and Fabrication underpinned by decent Commercial and Residential markets. However, Industrial markets in North America, which account for about 15% of revenue in the region, were challenging in the fourth quarter and we expect this to continue. We expect a continued steady recovery in Nordic markets, although the heating market in the UK is expected to remain very competitive with little growth. Overall, we expect to make continued progress in 2016.

So 4% revenue growth in the first half and “continued progress” next year. But clearly that’s not enough.

Here’s Accendo Markets’ head of research Mike van Dulken reacting to the results:

Wolseley has taken the FTSE wooden spoon from Glencore this morning, with investors sending the shares back to May lows in response to FY results a touch below City expectations even if they confirm long-term turnaround under CEO Meakins. Nonetheless, investors are demonstrating cold-bloodedness, concerned at ‘markets remaining challenging’ outside the US and European performance mixed. Most worryingly of all, however, is an outlook stating that the ‘heating market in the UK is expected to remain very competitive with little growth’.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.