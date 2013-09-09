How To Analyse Companies Using The Nerdiest Site On The Internet

WolframAlpha — quite possibly the nerdiest site on the Internet — is an outstanding resource when it comes to calculation and data analytics.

While any maths geek is aware of the site’s computational prowess, you might not know what an awesome resource it can be when analysing companies and stocks.

WolframAlpha draws from a vast realm of data to provide an incredible snapshot of a company in a single page. It’s never been easier — especially for amateur investors — to research financial statistics.

Produced by Daniel Goodman

