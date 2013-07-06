A Magnificent New Tool Will Show You How You Use Facebook Like You've Never Seen Before

Walter Hickey

One of the most fun things about Facebook is that it lets you look at friend groups from a digital, impartial perspective. 

Unfortunately, up until now the people offering Facebook analyses have been by and large snake oil salesmen, forcing you to install a cumbersome app or one that will auto-post an advertisement. 

Luckily, Wolfram Alpha recently unveiled their own Facebook analysis tool and it is magnificent. 

Wolfram Alpha — a site that was created by Stephen Wolfram, the creator of the highly important Mathematica software — is the gold standard when it comes to calculation on the internet, so it’s no surprise that its Facebook analyzer is awesome. 

Here are some of the coolest things I learned from running my page through the service.

I’ve been posting a lot more links since I’ve worked for Business Insider. 

wolfram alpha facebook analysis

This was really cool. I tend to post status updates later in the day but links during the 9 to 5 workday.

wolfram alpha facebook analysis

I tend to post short statuses and average 8.6 Likes per post. 

wolfram alpha facebook analysis

 

I don’t use the Facebook iPhone or Android app very much. 

wolfram alpha facebook analysis

When we started looking at my friends, it got a lot more interesting. I was wondering why there was a male skew in the gender profile until I realised that going to an all-male Catholic high school would cause such a  shift. 

wolfram alpha facebook analysis

A couple of my friends are all over the world right now. I know a few who are doing research or service abroad.

wolfram alpha facebook analysis

Identifying the social butterflies here. A bunch of these people ran for student government, so this essentially makes sense. Most people I know had between 400 and 1,000 Facebook friends.

wolfram alpha facebook analysis

Here’s the crown jewel of the Wolfram Alpha Facebook analysis. This is a chart showing all the connections between my friends. 

wolfram alpha facebook analysis

It’s not super interesting unless you have context, and I was able to discern a whole bunch of cool things based on who was in each group:

wolfram alpha facebook analysis

Looking even deeper, you can see even more sub-groups and why certain people are in certain places. I was also able to look at why the outliers with no connections were like that. 

wolfram alpha facebook analysis

When we look at only the men — recall I went to an all-male high school — something even cooler happens with the new group breakdowns.

wolfram alpha facebook analysis

Get your own profile analysed here >

