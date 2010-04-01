Wolfram Alpha Slashes The Price On Its App From $50 To $1.99

is cutting the price of its iPhone app from $49.99 to $1.99, hoping the lower price will get the app on more iPhones.



Wolfram Alpha is the search engine that’s not a search engine. It does computational functions, and stores other information. Think about Google, Yahoo Finance, and Wikipedia having a baby. (Albeit, a baby that’s not smarter/stronger than its parents.)

Amazingly, even at the $50 price, it managed to land “close to 10,000 downloads” according to Barak Berkowitz, Managing Director of Wolfram Alpha.

If you were one of those people, Wolfram Alpha is ready to give you a refund, should you want it. Just go here to get your money back.

Wolfram Alpha has 100 employees, and Barak says it is profitable on “very good revenues.” It makes money on advertising, enterprise deals and a few other ways.

