Wolfram Alpha Releases A $50 iPhone Application

Wolfram Alpha, the sort-of search engine that’s failed to catch on with a mass audience, is charging $50 for an iPhone application which it bills as “the ultimate replacement for almost any kind of calculator or reference book–and much more.”



We’re not going to plunk down $50 for that, and we doubt we’re alone, but if you’re interested in the app, Mashable has a massive write-up:

The buzz over Wolfram Alpha has always centered around its potential. After all, combining statistical, factual and scientific information with human-language requests is an impressive feat. However, actually showcasing the use cases for that potential has been difficult.

With the Wolfram Alpha iPhone app, the company has not only showed off what is capable with the API, but it has delivered a very good example of what is possible with the ever-increasing data engine that backs Wolfram Alpha’s core.

For instance, check out this query from the Wolfram Alpha iPhone app. Here, I typed in “MSFT vs. apple vs. IBM” and what I get back is a very high-level comparison of the companies’ financial data. Stock price, overall market cap, P/E ratios and graphs showing off revenue and stock performance are displayed quickly and in a very, very readable way.

