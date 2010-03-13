SHOCKER: Wolfram Alpha Still Exists AND It's Hiring

Wolfram Alpha, the gimmicky search engine that’s not a search engine, has hired Barak Berkowitz as Managing Director.
Barak is formerly CEO of blogging company Six Apart. He will be in charge of growing Wolfram Alpha’s business.
Apparently, the $50 iPhone app wasn’t enough.
Wolfram is based in Champaign, Illinois, but Barak will be in charge of building out its Silicon Valley operations.
Via: paidContent
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.