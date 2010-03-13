SHOCKER: Wolfram Alpha Still Exists AND It's Hiring

Wolfram Alpha, the gimmicky search engine that’s not a search engine, has hired Barak Berkowitz as Managing Director.



Barak is formerly CEO of blogging company Six Apart. He will be in charge of growing Wolfram Alpha’s business.

Apparently, the $50 iPhone app wasn’t enough.

Wolfram is based in Champaign, Illinois, but Barak will be in charge of building out its Silicon Valley operations.

Via: paidContent

