Van Halen responded to Billie Eilish not knowing who they were by telling fans to 'go check her out'

- Billie Eilish has been defended by the rock band Van Halen after the 17-year-old singer told Jimmy Kimmel she didn’t know who they were.
- The band’s 28-year-old bassist, Wolfgang Van Halen, who is the son of the band founder Eddie, wrote on Twitter on Monday night: “If you haven’t heard of @billieeilish, go check her out. She’s cool. If you haven’t heard of @VanHalen go check them out. They’re cool.”
- On “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on November 22, the television host poked fun at the singer’s age by asking her whether she could name a Van Halen band member, to which Eilish responded, “Who?”
- The 1980s rock band most recently performed together back in October 2015, when Eilish was just 13 years old.
The ’90s rock band Smash Mouth, popular for its songs “All Star” and “I’m a Believer,” also defended Eilish, tweeting: “We grew up listening to #VanHalen and we’re old as fck so why would @billieeilish know who they are? #NoDiss.”
Van Halen, which won a Grammy back in 1991 for best hard rock performance and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007, hasn’t performed since October 2015. Eilish was only 13 at the time.
The band is also said to have no plans to tour anytime soon, with its frontman David Lee Roth saying in recent interviews that the band was “finished,” according to Rolling Stone.
