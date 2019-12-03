Van Halen responded to Billie Eilish not knowing who they were by telling fans to 'go check her out'

Michele Eve Sandberg/Corbis via Getty Images The bassist Wolfgang Van Halen, right, defended Billie Eilish for not knowing the band Van Halen and said ‘she’s cool.’

Billie Eilish has been defended by Van Halen after the singer acknowledged she hadn’t heard of the popular 1980s rock band.

Jimmy Kimmel asked the “Bad Guy” singer on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on November 22 whether she could name a member of Van Halen, to which a puzzled Eilish responded, “Who?”

On Twitter on Monday, the band’s 28-year-old bassist, Wolfgang Van Halen, the son of the founding member Eddie, told fans to check out the 17-year-old singer.

“If you haven’t heard of @billieeilish, go check her out. She’s cool. If you haven’t heard of @VanHalen, go check them out. They’re cool too,” he tweeted.

Wolfgang Van Halen also told people who had criticised Eilish after the Kimmel interview not to “shame others for not knowing what you like.”

The ’90s rock band Smash Mouth, popular for its songs “All Star” and “I’m a Believer,” also defended Eilish, tweeting: “We grew up listening to #VanHalen and we’re old as fck so why would @billieeilish know who they are? #NoDiss.”

Van Halen, which won a Grammy back in 1991 for best hard rock performance and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007, hasn’t performed since October 2015. Eilish was only 13 at the time.

The band is also said to have no plans to tour anytime soon, with its frontman David Lee Roth saying in recent interviews that the band was “finished,” according to Rolling Stone.

