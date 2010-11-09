Watch The German Finance Minister Humiliate His Spokesman At A Public Event

Michael Offer, the spokesman for German Finance Minister has resigned, according to Bloomberg, after being humiliated by his boss, Wolfgang Schauble.



Apparently Schauble and Offer showed up at a press briefing to present tax figures, but Offer had failed to hand out the data to journalists.

Schauble snapped and said: “”Mr. Offer, don’t speak, just make sure the numbers are distributed.”

The video is in German, but after some nervous moments you can clearly see what happens. Schauble leaves the stage and Offer is embarrassed. For what it’s worth, Schauble has been in the news a lot lately, dealing with pressure from the US on trade issue, and trying to solve the PIIGS crisis.



