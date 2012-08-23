German Finance Minister: Giving Greece More Time Means Giving More Money

Photo: Bundestag

German finance minister Wolfgang Schaueble is speaking on a German radio program.According to Bloomberg Television, Schaueble said the euro area “has gone to the limits” to help Greece.



With regard with giving Greece more time implement spending cuts, Schaueble said giving Greece more time would mean giving them more money.

Markets are still up in Europe, but they’re off of their highs.

