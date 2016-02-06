The president of Cornell's top-ranked frat was charged with sexual assault

Wolfgang Ballinger, the president of Cornell University’s chapter of Psi Upsilon, was arrested Thursday on charges of first-degree attempted rape, first-degree criminal sexual act, and first-degree sexual abuse, The Ithaca Journal reports.

The alleged sexual assault occurred around 2 a.m. on Sunday, according The Cornell Daily Sun, Cornell’s student-run newspaper.

The female who reported the alleged sexual assault described the perpetrator as “a white male, approximately 170 pounds, around 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a medium complexion and wavy dark brown or black collar-length hair,” Cornell Police told The Daily Sun. Ballinger turned himself over to police on Thursday.

Reports of sexual assault are uncommon at Cornell as sex offenses are significantly under-reported, David Honan, the Cornell Police deputy chief, told The Daily Sun.

On Wednesday, Cornell said it had placed Psi Upsilon on interim suspension. It is the top-rated fraternity at Cornell.

A YouTube user identified as Wolfgang Ballinger uploaded a video in December where he says he is a junior in the school of hotel administration, as The Daily Beast noted.

“I was born into a very large family in a very small town in upstate New York,” the person says on the video. “I believe that my family life and my small town nature has given me the skills to strive as an entrepreneur.”

We reached out to Cornell and will update this post if we hear back.

