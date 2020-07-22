A winery in the Hamptons sells drive-thru rosé that's the perfect socially distanced way to stock up

Sophie-Claire Hoeller
Sophie-Claire HoellerThe drive-thru is located at the Wölffer Estate Wine Stand in Sagaponack, New York.

The drive-thru can be found at the Wölffer Estate Wine Stand in Sagaponack, New York. It’s open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sophie-Claire HoellerThe Wine Stand is in Sagaponack, New York.

A bright-pink sign on the side of the road attracts passersby who want to pick up some rosé to enjoy later at home.

Sophie-Claire HoellerThe drive-thru was recently rebranded as ‘hands-free.’

Once you turn into the lot, a masked employee directs you to the drive-thru. Cones also mark the way, though they were a little hard to follow.

Sophie-Claire HoellerAll the signs were appropriately pink.

Signs ask customers to stay inside the car.

Sophie-Claire HoellerThere were also clothes and souvenirs for sale.

The first stop is a chalkboard menu that lists all the different wines, ciders, snacks, and tchotchkes, from glasses to magnets, that are for sale.

Sophie-Claire HoellerThe Estate Rosé is the most affordable alcoholic beverage, at $US18 a bottle.

Next, there’s a cute pink cart filled with the different bottles you can buy.

Sophie-Claire HoellerWölffer also makes gin and cider.

Wölffer Estate is largely credited with making rosé popular in the US, having made its first batch in 1992, as a 2017 Business Insider article notes.

Sophie-Claire HoellerThe vineyards are right next to the drive-thru.

Source: Business Insider

After deciding on our purchases, my husband and I placed our order with a very knowledgeable (and masked) lady, who asked us whether we wanted the bottles cold or not.

Sophie-Claire HoellerPayment was contactless.

When we said cold, she asked how long it would be until the bottles would be placed in a fridge, and said we should get them warm; she explained that cold wine shouldn’t heat up before it gets chilled again, as the change of temperature can ruin the wine.

Sophie-Claire HoellerBottles could be purchased chilled or at room temperature.

We then paid using a contactless payment system. While we were able to tap our card to pay, we did have to use our fingers to add a tip and sign.

Sophie-Claire HoellerHe used hand sanitizer after this.

Finally, we were handed a bag of wine bottles (which they also offered to put into the trunk for us) and were on our merry way.

Sophie-Claire HoellerOur three bottles were handed to us in a paper bag.

While this is a super convenient — and safe — way to get your booze during the pandemic, unless you live nearby and this is on your way home, visiting the drive-thru once is probably enough.

Sophie-Claire HoellerIt’s great if you want to avoid crowds of people.

