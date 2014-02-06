The Woman Who Wrote About How Her Dad And The Real 'Wolf Of Wall Street' Ruined Her Life Just Got A Book Deal

The most vivid description of what happened to the victims of real-life Wolf of Wall Street Jordan Belfort’s stock pumping scam unquestionably came from Christina McDowell, formerly Christina Prousalis.

She is the daughter of Tom Prousalis, who along with Belfort pleaded guilty to money laundering and wire fraud.

In an op-ed for LAWeekly in December, McDowell wrote about the pain she suffered growing up as the daughter of a criminal:

The day my father had to surrender to prison, I drove him. My mother had locked herself in the bathroom crying and throwing up, becoming nothing short of a more beautiful version of Cate Blanchett in Blue Jasmine. Ironically enough, Marty, she looks like a cross between Sharon Stone and Michelle Pfeiffer. Totally your leading ingénue type. Anyhow, after my father successfully laundered money in my name, hiding what was left of our assets from the government in a Wells Fargo bank account, I arrived home to discover multiple phone calls from creditors and attorneys threatening to sue me. He’d left me in nearly $US100,000 worth of debt. He left and never told me.

The thing is, America can’t get enough of anything having to do with “The Wolf of Wall Street,” good or ugly.

So it’s not too surprising that the Hollywood Reporter’s Andy Lewis writes that McDowell is getting a book deal.

The Simon & Schuster imprint is pitching it as “a classic father/daughter story and a cautionary, yet ultimately positive, tale of starting over” that shows the “consequences not just for one family, but for society as a whole.” McDowell’s story, the publisher says is a “younger, more innocent, true-life version of Woody Allen‘s recent hit film, Blue Jasmine.”

The book is set to drop in spring of 2015.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.