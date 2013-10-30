New 'Wolf Of Wall Street' Trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio Is The Wealthiest Stockbroker In The World

Now that we know “The Wolf of Wall Street” will definitely be released this year, Paramount has released another trailer for the Martin Scorsese flick.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, the film follows the rise and fall of wealthy stockbroker Jordan Belfort. The film also features Jonah Hill, Matthew McConaughey, and Jon Bernthal (“The Walking Dead”).

Unlike the first trailer, which played to the tune of Kanye West’s “Black Skinhead,” this time we get Belfort’s backstory.

Sorry, no crazy GIFs of DiCaprio this time.

“The Wolf of Wall Street” is in theatres Christmas Day, December 25, 2014.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

