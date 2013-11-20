The 'Wolf Of Wall Street' Website Just Put Up A Pretty Cool GIF Maker

The Wolf of Wall Street is based on the true story of Jordan Belfort, a greedy stockbroker who catapulted to the top of corporate America in the early 90s,

His full story, starring Leonardo DiCaprio will be in theatres on Christmas Day, but until then, you can recreate the story through your own custom Gifs on the film’s website.

In 1998 the Securities and Exchange Commission shut down the company while the FBI arrested Belfort. He was convicted of money laundering and securities fraud in 2003 and was given a four-year prison sentence. However, Belfort only served 22 months and paid $US110.4 million to a victim compensation fund.

He is now a motivational speaker and a sales technique consultant for individual companies.

Check out how we told the story through gifs from the movie trailer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.