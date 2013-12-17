The Penthouse From The 'Wolf Of Wall Street' Movie Is For Sale For $US6.5 Million

The Midtown Manhattan penthouse Leonardo DiCaprio’s character Jordan Belfort used in the upcoming film “The Wolf Of Wall Street” is on the market, New York Daily News reported.

The Penthouse B at the Milan Condominium at 300 East 55th is for sale for $US6.495 million.

“Million Dollar Listing” star/Nestseekers broker Ryan Serhant has the listing, the NYDN report said.

The apartment is the location of the infamous scene where Belfort’s crew beat up the butler and dangled him over the balcony threatening to drop him.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.