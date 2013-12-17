The Penthouse From The 'Wolf Of Wall Street' Movie Is For Sale For $US6.5 Million

Julia La Roche
Wolf Of Wall penthouseImage via Nestseekers

The Midtown Manhattan penthouse Leonardo DiCaprio’s character Jordan Belfort used in the upcoming film “The Wolf Of Wall Street” is on the market, New York Daily News reported.

The Penthouse B at the Milan Condominium at 300 East 55th is for sale for $US6.495 million.

“Million Dollar Listing” star/Nestseekers broker Ryan Serhant has the listing, the NYDN report said.

The apartment is the location of the infamous scene where Belfort’s crew beat up the butler and dangled him over the balcony threatening to drop him.

The Penthouse is located on the 32nd floor of the Milan Condominium in Midtown East. It offers stunning views of the East River.

This is where Belfort's crew beat up the butler, Patrick, after Belfort's mistress Nadine caught him having a gay orgy in the apartment. 'Victor threw the first punch and Patrick's face exploded into raw hamburger meat...,' Belfort wrote in his memoir.

The Wolf Of Wall Street

After it was revealed that Patrick took $US50,000 from Belfort's sock drawer, Victor Wang hung him over the ledge of the balcony and threatened to drop him.

The Wolf Of Wall Street

Belfort wrote in his book that he asked Victor to pull him back. Belfort said he called the cops to arrest Patrick.

The Wolf Of Wall Street

The apartment is spacious and airy with more than 2,500 square feet.

Source: Nestseekers

It features wide plank oak flooring and two fire places.

Source: Nestseekers

The apartment offers 10 foot ceilings and wall of glass windows giving the place plenty of natural light.

Source: Nestseekers

Off the living room is an open chef's kitchen. The kitchen has a wine storage, too.

Source: Nestseekers

Seen here is the dining area which offers great views of the New York City skyline.

Source: Nestseekers

The penthouse features a private terrace. The apartment has 200 square feet of outdoor living space.

Source: Nestseekers

It's perfect for dining outside or catching some rays.

Source: Nestseekers

Seen here is the master bedroom.

Source: Nestseekers

The masters suite features a six-foot soaking tub and a large glass steam shower.

Source: Nestseekers

The apartment features three bedrooms and three-and-one half bathrooms.

Source: Nestseekers

Check out the floor plan here.

Source: Nestseekers

Now let's tour a real-life Wall Street penthouse...

