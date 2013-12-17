The Penthouse From The 'Wolf Of Wall Street' Movie Is For Sale For $US6.5 Million

The Midtown Manhattan penthouse Leonardo DiCaprio’s character Jordan Belfort used in the upcoming film “The Wolf Of Wall Street” is on the market, New York Daily News reported.
The Penthouse B at the Milan Condominium at 300 East 55th is for sale for $US6.495 million.
“Million Dollar Listing” star/Nestseekers broker Ryan Serhant has the listing, the NYDN report said.
The apartment is the location of the infamous scene where Belfort’s crew beat up the butler and dangled him over the balcony threatening to drop him.
The Penthouse is located on the 32nd floor of the Milan Condominium in Midtown East. It offers stunning views of the East River.
This is where Belfort's crew beat up the butler, Patrick, after Belfort's mistress Nadine caught him having a gay orgy in the apartment. 'Victor threw the first punch and Patrick's face exploded into raw hamburger meat...,' Belfort wrote in his memoir.
After it was revealed that Patrick took $US50,000 from Belfort's sock drawer, Victor Wang hung him over the ledge of the balcony and threatened to drop him.
Belfort wrote in his book that he asked Victor to pull him back. Belfort said he called the cops to arrest Patrick.
The apartment offers 10 foot ceilings and wall of glass windows giving the place plenty of natural light.
The penthouse features a private terrace. The apartment has 200 square feet of outdoor living space.
