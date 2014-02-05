People Are Sharing This 'Inspirational' Quote From The Wolf Of Wall Street's Jordan Belfort

As convicted felons go, Jordan Belfort has done pretty well for himself since leaving prison.

He’s a motivational speaker. He’s an author. Leonardo DiCaprio played him in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street.’ And though he’s made ongoing restitution payments, prosecutors say Belfort has been shirking his responsibility.

Since much of “The Wolf of Wall Street” felt arguably more like hagiography than satire, Belfort has become the de facto star of the film. So now, of course, he’s a meme.

Check out this photo we saw being shared on Facebook. There are more like it too. Apparently, the ability to bilk investors out of millions of dollars is “empowering.”

Achieve your goals, kids!

