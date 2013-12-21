This Trailer Mashing Up The 'Wolf Of Wall Street' With 'It's A Wonderful Life' Is Brilliant

Check out this trailer for “The Wolf of Bedford Falls,” a parody mash-up of It’s a Wonderful Life and The Wolf of Wall Street set to the dulcet tones of Kanye West’s “Black Skinhead.”

Both movies, incidentally, are kind of about banking. Wolf, Martin Scorsese’s new flick out Christmas Day, chronicles a 90s-era pump-and-dump scheme, while Frank Capra’s classic 1946 film is about the perils of fractional reserve banking and not taking things for granted on Christmas.

We first saw the video, from filmmaker Owen Weber, on Kottke.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

